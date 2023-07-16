J&K | Woman Pilgrim Dies From Shooting Stones On Amarnath Route

Srinagar, July 16: A woman pilgrim died and two Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) members of Jammu and Kashmir Police were injured in an incident of shooting stones at Sangam top on Amarnath route, officials said on Sunday.

The deceased pilgrim identified as a 53-year-old Urmilaben, daughter of Laxmi Naryan, received serious injuries in a shooting stones incident that took place between Sangam Top and Lower Cave on the Amarnath route.

A two member Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) of Jammu and Kashmir Police consisting of senior grade Constables Mohammed Salem and Mohammed Yaseen who were trying to rescue the Lady yatri were also seriously injured during the operation.

The woan pilgrim later succumbed to her injuries, they said.

The injured Police personnel were evacuated by the army in a private helicopter on Yatra duty.

Amarnath yatra was temporarily suspended on Sunday due to inclement weather. No pilgrim was allowed to move from Nunwan and Baltal base camps towards Cave shrine due to slippery conditions of trek amid rain at several places on the route.

Director General of Police (DGP) J&K Dilbag Singh has condoled the death of the pilgrim and expressed sympathy for the bereaved family.

The DGP appreciated the commitment of the two policemen and expressed his thanks to everyone involved in quick evacuation. He wished early recovery to the Jawans. (AGENCIES)