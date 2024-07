SRINAGAR, July 12: An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richer scale hit Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the National Center for Seismology, tremors were felt in the region at around 12:26 PM. The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 KM.

EQ of M: 4.1, On: 12/07/2024 12:26:24 IST, Lat: 34.32 N, Long: 74.34 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, National Center for Seismology post on X.