Four Minor Girls Rescued From Human Trafficking Racket In J&K’s Baramulla

SRINAGAR, July 12: Police have busted a human trafficking gang and rescued four minor girls from the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday.

Two people, Shakeel Ahmad Bhat and Mehraj-u-Din Tantray, both residents of Baramulla, were arrested, they said.

Police said acting on a tip from a reliable source, Baramulla Police Station busted a human trafficking module operating in Ushkura, Baramulla.

They said the investigation revealed that Shakeel Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Ushkura, was involved in the trafficking and exploitation of minor girls from outside the UT.

“A case FIR No. 173/2024 under relevant sections of law was registered , and a police team raided the accused’s residential house, recovering three minor victim girls who are from Rohingya Burma. The search was conducted in the presence of magistrate and lady police officials,” a police statement said.

“During interrogation, Shakeel confessed to selling one girl to Mehraj Ahmad Tantray, a resident of Kanli Bagh. A subsequent raid at Tantray’s house led to the recovery of another victim, a minor girl from Burma Rohingya and Tantray’s arrest,” police added.

Police arrested both Shakeel and Tantray and are investigating further to apprehend other suspects involved in this human trafficking racket. (AGENCIES)