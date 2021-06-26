Lt Governor’s message on International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

J&K Government fully committed to strengthening action-framework, taking a firm stance against Drug abuse to achieve the goal of a drug-free society: LG

Motivating youth, spreading awareness regarding drug de-addiction to save precious lives and our future, says the LG

SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, in his message on International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, has called upon the people from all walks of life to complement the government’s efforts in the fight against the menace of drug abuse.

“On this International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, let us all reaffirm our resolve and work together to eliminate the evil of drug addiction from the society”, remarked the Lt Governor.

J&K Government is fully committed to strengthening action-framework and taking a firm stance against drug abuse, besides providing practical solutions like evidence-based prevention, treatment, and care to emerge as a winner in achieving the goal of a drug-free society, observed the Lt Governor.

Youth Clubs are being established in every Panchayat across Jammu and Kashmir for constructive activities and addressing all the concerns of young generation, besides a component of Rs 10 crore for Drug De-addiction/rehabilitation centres has also been kept in this year’s budget giving a much-needed impetus to the government’s efforts in this regard, he added.

Collaborative efforts on the part of every stakeholder are imperative to check the exploitation of our young population. I urge every individual, communities, and various social organizations to ‘Share Facts on Drugs and Save Lives’ by combating misinformation and promoting the sharing of scientific facts, raising awareness regarding the threat possessed by illicit drugs to the society, added the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor further called upon the community elders, religious & spiritual heads, mainstream media to be the torch-bearers in spreading the message that “Drug abuse has no place in any civilized society”.

Every effort on the part of those who are playing an active role in prevention of drug addiction is praiseworthy. By motivating the youth and spreading awareness among them regarding drug de-addiction, we can save precious lives and our future, the Lt Governor maintained.

The Lt Governor also laid special emphasis on counseling of youth for addressing drug de-addiction and improving mental health through dedicated programmes.