Postal services resume with full capacity in J&K’s Srinagar, worked despite pandemic

SRINAGAR: Postal services have resumed with full capacity in Srinagar to benefit the people of the Union Territory (UT).

Earlier, despite the pandemic, the General Post Office (GPO) in Srinagar continued to ply limited services so that the people of the Valley had access to at least the essential services.

The GPO plays a vital role in the life of common people. Thus, a large number of people visit the GPO every day to access various services. But due to the COVID-19 and the consequent lockdown, the postal services were disturbed at a large scale, and the locals were facing problems.

Now the authorities have resumed all postal services.

Athar Rashid, a customer said, “I’ll like to thank the GPO administration for working during the pandemic and for ensuring that all our essential mails reach us timely.”

Adding to the same, Syed Javaid, a customer at GPO said, “The postal services are very important, especially when we have to order medicines from outside. The private couriers are very expensive and are usually closed. I am thankful that the postal service has resumed to its full capacity.”

“We will ensure that we cooperate with the staff so that the service is not hindered again,” he added.

Last month, the attendance of main branch Srinagar (GPO) staff was just 50 per cent, which has been increasing now. The customers are also receiving better services, be it money orders, speed posts, Aadhaar card updates, or sending of important medicinal parcels.

To further benefit the customers, the authorities of Indian Post have improved the infrastructure. This has helped the customers to benefit from all available services of the GPO under one roof.

Shailendra Dashora, the Chief Post Master General of Jammu and Kashmir circle said, “In the past, we had to limit our services from time to time considering the deadly virus, but never did we close. Now, all the services have been resumed and we are full of speed.”

He further said, “We even arranged for special vehicles during the time all transport was shut so that the essentials medicines or the important business consignments of people do not get delayed.”

“For the safety of our customers, as well as that of our staff, we are following all the guidelines, including wearing masks and maintaining social distances,” he added. (AGENCY)