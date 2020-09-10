Lt Governor meets media fraternity from Jammu

*Welcomes constructive criticism to make Govt’s working more accountable

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 10: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha had an interaction with media fraternity from Jammu here today. This was his 2nd interaction with the media people after a delegation from Kashmir met him on 4th September in Srinagar.

Sanjeev Verma, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu and Dr. Syed Sehrish Asgar; Director, Information and Public Relations Department were present on the occasion.

The Lt Governor sought the suggestions of the media persons to make the dissemination of information more authentic and effective.

He observed that the Government of UT is committed to development without discrimination.

He welcomed the constructive criticism for improving the functioning of the Government and make the Government’s working more responsive and accountable. Media is an important tool to take Government’s works and initiatives to the public, the Lt Governor maintained.

Pertinent to mention that the Lt Governor has desired to make the process of having interactions with media fraternity a continuous one in order to seek their support in generating awareness among masses regarding Government’s public welfare oriented schemes and getting feedback from the people about their aspirations, besides functioning of administrative machinery.

The delegation also apprised the Lt Governor about various issues pertaining to media fraternity in Jammu.

The media delegation which interacted with the Lt Governor comprised: Sominder Koul, Bureau Chief, ANI; Gursimran,Correspondent, Republic TV; Sunil Ji Bhat, Special Correspondent, India Today, Aaj Tak; Vinod Kumar, Bureau Chief, Gulistan News; Manoj Koul, Editor, Network 18; Ajay Bachloo, Bureau Chief, ABP News; Ravi Krishan Khajuria, Bureau Chief, Hindustan Times; Arun Joshi, Senior Resident Editor, The Tribune; Sanjay Khajuria, Correspondent, Times of India; Anil Gakkhar, Local News Editor, Jagran; Arun Sharma, Bureau Chief, The Indian Express; S.P. Sharma, Bureau Chief, The Statesman; Anil Bhat, Bureau Chief, PTI; Vishal Bharti, Bureau Chief,UNI; Vikrant, Station Head J&K, 92.7 FM; Sumit Kakkar, Station Head J&K, Radio Mirchi FM; Ashwani Kumar, President Press Club of Jammu; Neeraj Rohmetra, Editor, Daily Excelsior; Munish Gupta, Editor Early Times; Capt. Murti, Editor, Greater Jammu, Rahul Bansal, Editor, The News Now; Iqbal Hussain, Editor, Udaan; Zafar Choudhary, Executive Editor, The News Now; and Ahmad Ali Fayaz, Sr. Journalist.