LG takes strong note of non-maintenance of PMGSY roads in Jammu

Improve public utility services & infra

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 10: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today chaired a meeting with Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Deputy Commissioner Jammu and Commissioner JMC and passed various directions to improve public utility services and infrastructure for the convenience of general public.

Stressing on enhancing public conveniences and utility services, Sinha directed the concerned officers to identify places for public utility infrastructure under Swachh Bharat Mission and plan their construction on the basis of Space specific designs with right aesthetic.

JMC will be the Nodal agency for the construction works. He further asked them to explore modalities for the fund transfer under Smart City to avoid multiple agency conflict.

The Lt Governor directed the Divisional Commissioner to identify places for similar projects in District Headquarters in other districts as well.

He asked the Divisional Commissioner to coordinate with Konkan Railways / IRCON for funding under CSR for establishment of public utilities in places from where railways are passing through in Jammu Division.

He directed the concerned officers to adopt best practices from other States/UTs to ensure 100% coverage of sanitary pads vending machines in Girls Higher Secondary Schools, Girls High Schools and Women Colleges.

On Back to Village programme, Sinha directed the Divisional Commissioner to conduct meetings with Deputy Commissioners, and sought report on the works planned under the third phase of the programme. He directed for undertaking of those works having impact in the lives of the general public.

Taking strong note of the non-maintenance of PMGSY roads, the Lt Governor said during his visits to various districts across the UT, a large number of public delegations projected the issue of non-maintenance of PMGSY roads and this issue needs to be resolved to benefit the public at large.

He directed the concerned officers to ensure adherence of maintenance clause for PMGSY roads and further directed them to submit periodic action taken reports in this regard.

He also directed the Divisional Commissioner to coordinate with various departments to remove bottlenecks in the execution of various projects.