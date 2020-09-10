8 die of Corona in Jammu; people resent curbs on Inter-State/Distt movement

Ex-Minister, MC chief, X-En, Tehsildar, BDO positive

18 more from courts, 25 IIIM, 11 in Tehsil Bahu +ve

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Sept 10: Two youth and a woman were among eight Corona casualties reported in Jammu region today while 794 persons tested positive for the virus including former Minister RS Chib, Udhampur Municipal Council president Yogeshwar Gupta, an Executive Engineer of Public Works Department, Tehsildar Bahu, former HoD Orthopedics GMC Jammu, a Block Development Officer (BDO), one Sub Inspector and eight constables posted in the SSP Poonch office, 10 persons who had attended religious gathering, 18 employees of Municipality office, another Sub Inspector in Vijaypur police station, 19 more employees of the Deputy Commissioner Kathua’s office, four paramedics in the GMC Jammu and two dental surgeons in Ramban.

A total of 310 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu district in Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT), 118 of them in the offices including 25 in IIIM Jammu, 18 in district court complex, 10 Ashok Leyland Kunjwani, 11 in Tehsil Bahu office including the Tehsildar, one JK Housing Board, 19 SDRF-IInd battalion Gandhi Nagar, seven J&K Soil Conservation Narwal, 10 DG Excise Vigilance Railways, seven Director FSL Jammu, five JK Medicity/BEMMP Channi, four IRP 14 Channi Himmat and one in DC office Jammu.

Three more Judicial Officers have tested positive in the district courts taking total number of positive JOs to five. Father of a senior Advocate has also tested positive.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Jammu Sanjeev Gupta today ordered that access to the district court premises at Jammu will remain close for two days on September 11 and 12 for sanitization purposes. The Presiding Officers of all the Courts will hear urgent cases through virtual mode from their respective residences. The decision was taken after some officials tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 421 persons today tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu district including 370 locals and 51 travelers, as per the official figures.

Former Minister and Congress leader RS Chib tested positive in Jammu district. Four paramedics posted in the GMC Jammu and dealing with Ayushman Bharat counter also tested positive this evening. A number of security personnel have also reported positive.

Thirty persons tested Corona positive in Akhnoor tehsil, 15 of them employees of Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab National Bank, SDPO Akhnoor Ajay Sharma said.

A retired HoD of Orthopedics in GMC Jammu, who runs his private hospital at Rehari Chungi has also reported positive for pathogen.

Among 28 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Udhampur district, were Udhampur Municipal Council president and BJP leader Yogeshwar Gupta, whose wife, a doctor, was positive for last six days and an Executive Engineer of PWD.

District Magistrate Udhampur Dr Piyush Singla said 20 persons were tested positive in the district today during RAT.

Meanwhile, various sections of society in the Jammu region have voiced serious concerns over continued restrictions on inter-State, inter-province and inter-district movement of public transport and the people which was badly impacting trade, industry, business and even the patients who were unable to get treatment in the hospitals of their choice.

Excelsior received series of calls from cross-sections of society saying the guidelines of the Union Home Ministry to lift restrictions on all kind of inter-State and inter-district movements are not being implemented in the Union Territory of J&K putting people besides the business class to inconvenience and losses.

“The Jammu and Kashmir Government should immediately implement instruction of the Union Home Ministry and lift restrictions on all kind of movement including public transport and movement of people in private vehicles,” they said.

Meanwhile, a 32-year-old youth hailing from Thandi Kassi market in Rajouri district died in the GMC Rajouri today and was tested positive for COVID-19 posthumously, SSP Rajouri Chandan Kohli told the Excelsior. He said another 63-year-old man from Ward No. 10 Rajouri was referred from the GMC to Jammu suffering from ailments and COVID positive but he died enroute.

Seven family members of Ward No. 10 deceased including his three brothers tested positive for the virus today. The family had attended a marriage of their close relation about a week back. A total of 72 persons today tested positive in Rajouri district.

A 57-year-old man from Gorkha Nagar Bahu Fort in Jammu district, who was suffering from acute respiratory distress and was positive for Coronavirus died in ASCOMS Sidhra but his body was later shifted to the GMC Jammu.

An 80-year-old man from Ustad Mohalla Jammu who was admitted in the GMC Jammu since September 9 with acute respiratory distress and COVID positive died late last night, Medical Superintendent Dr Dara Singh said.

A 70-year-old woman from village Kotli Bagga in Reasi district died in Ludhiana today where she was under treatment and was positive for Coronavirus.

A 61-year-old man suffering from Pneumonia and COVID positive died in the GMC Doda today.

A 38-year-old man from Bari Brahmana in Samba district, who was admitted in the GMC Jammu on September 8 with bilateral Community Acquired Pneumonia died in the GMC Jammu early today. He was positive for pathogen.

With today’s deaths, Jammu region’s Corona toll has reached 131, the highest being 75 in Jammu district followed by 14 Rajouri, 11 Kathua, nine Doda, seven Samba, six Poonch, four Udhampur, three Reasi and one each in Kishtwar and Ramban districts.

Poonch district also recorded single day highest 78 Corona positive cases today which include one Sub Inspector and eight constables posted in the office of SSP Poonch Ramesh Angral, 10 persons who had attended a religious gathering in Poonch, 18 employees of Municipality Office and 31 in Mendhar tehsil including six Army jawans.

Forty seven persons have tested Coronavirus positive in Kathua district today, 19 of them employees of the Deputy Commissioner Kathua office and a worker of Chenab Textile Mills (CTM). More than 40 employees of the DC office have tested positive so far for the virus.

District Magistrate Kathua OP Bhagat said out of 47 positive cases today, 46 were locals.

Thirty one new Corona cases were today reported in Doda district. The positives include the Block Development Officer Assar and three employees from the GMC Doda.

Of 46 positives in Kishtwar, 22 were contacts of positive cases from Zallana and Bhatta areas of Kishtwar town, six patients from District Hospital Kishtwar and rest travelers, Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Rajinder Singh Tara said.

A Sub Inspector posted in Vijaypur police station in Samba district today tested Corona positive. He became fourth police personnel of Vijaypur police station to test positive for the virus.

A total of 35 positives cases were reported from Samba, 31 locals and four travelers.

Ramban district recorded eight fresh Corona cases today including two dental surgeons of Banihal and two contacts of a positive Punjab and National Bank (PNB) employee, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Mohammad Fareed Bhat said.

Twenty eight new Corona positive cases were today reported from Reasi district including 26 locals and two travelers.

Meanwhile, 71 Corona patients were today treated and discharged from various COVID hospitals in Jammu region including 35 in Jammu district, 22 Kathua, six Samba, four Poonch, two Doda and one each in Udhampur and Reasi districts.

As per the official figures, Jammu region now has 14867 Corona cases, 7299 of whom are active as 7437 have been treated and discharged while there have been 131 casualties.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Ladakh today reported one more Corona casualty and 35 new cases including 24 in Leh and 11 in Kargil district.

A 60-year-old man from Fokar died of COVID in Kargil district taking UT’s toll to 36, 13 in Leh and 23 in Kargil.

Ladakh now has 3177 Corona cases, of which 775 are active while 2366 have recovered.