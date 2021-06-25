Lt Governor greets people on Prakash Parv of Sri Guru Hargobind ji

SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has greeted the people on the auspicious occasion of Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib ji’s Prakash Parv.

In his message, the Lt Governor observed that sixth Sikh Guru, Sri Hargobind ji was the embodiment of devotion, selfless service, bravery, and sacrifice.

A great warrior, spiritual master, and an epitome of compassion & benevolence, Guruji taught us to put our lives into meaningful service for the prosperity of society, added the Lt Governor.

Sri Guru Hargobind ji’s teachings are source of inspiration for all and his principles of humanity, secularism, and universal brotherhood would continue to guide the humankind on the path of righteousness, said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor urged the people to follow the teachings of Sri Guru Hargobind ji, to create a peaceful and prosperous society.