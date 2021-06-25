Employment June 25, 2021

Urgently Required
Continental/Chinese/Indian chef required for restaurant ( Nanak Nagar , Jammu ). Salary will be discussed on the basis of experience.
Interview between 25th June-5th July.
Contact 7006894504, 7006380556, 7006171731
Prepare for Abroad
Experienced faculty for online classes: Ielts, Pte, German, spoken English. Classes starting soon. Book yours today.
Contact: 8803010087
Required
Male Sales Executives Ten Year’s Experience for Flour Mills Salary – Negotiable.
Contact: Choudhary Balbir Singh of
M/s Kissan Flour Mills & New Kissan Flour Mills.
Mob No: 9419167455, 8803504921
Tel No: 2464625, 2460125, 2460225
Address: Deeli Bye Pass, Near Railway (Flyover) Sainik Colony Jammu
Interview Timing: 10 AM to 2 PM Candidates are strictly advised to report within 7 days from the date of publication of this advt.
DBRC Technologies pvt ltd
requires staff
1) Receptionist- 1 female
2) Sales Manager- 1 Male
3) Office Coordinator- 1 Female
Call @ 9622041999
9055022690
Email @ dbrctechnologies@gmail.com
Interview Date : 24/6/21 to 26/6/21
Interview time – 1 pm to 4 pm
Vacancy
1. Lab Technician/Quality Control Incharge
Qualification:- B.Sc & Above
2. Experienced Salesman for Udhampur & Samba Distt. for a reputed Cattle Feed Industry.
3. Accountant: For a reputed Cotton Seed cake Industry. Salary as per experience and competence.
Send your resume on email
Contact: 01923-290199, 9086099194, 7889741807
kashmirfeedindustries@gmail.com
Digitel Source India Power Company
Required
Male/Female Candidate/
House Wife can also apply.
For Office work only.
Salary: 24000 Monthly
For Query Call Us 24×7
9797344377/9797344377
Head Office Delhi
Branch Office – Jammu.
Available
At home nursing care staff
Male/female
day shift/night shift/ 24×7
Competitive rates
Best terms & conditions
At Home Herbal Massager
(For Males) also available
Rs 500/- for one Hour session
Contact : 8715866444
5, Red Cross Bhawan Kachi Chhowni
REQUIRED STAFF
FOR
PIZZA RESTAURANT FOR JAMMU
Pizza maker/order taker = 10 No.
delivery staff = 10 No.
MALE CANDIDATES REQUIRED WITH VALID TWO WHEELER LICENSE
CONTACT :
8968696492, 9805240024, 7006175019
job at guesthouse (jammu)
Helper for room cleaning & set up, utensil cleaning, cloth pressing & other routine work .
Call 8492911156
Required urgently
A well reputed Company based at Haryana deals with cold drinks energy drink fruit juice Mineral water soda, Required CSA, Super Stockist Distributor for Jammu and Kashmir & Leh. Also Required Sales Staff.
Interested Parties may Contact on 9667220969, 08826418999
Nitya laboratories
REQUIRED
Analyst
Qualification : B.Sc/M.Sc/M. Tech in Chemistry or Environmental Science
Salary : No Bar for Deserving Candidate
Microbiologist
Qualification : M.Sc in Microbiology
Salary : No Bar for Deserving Candidate
Laboratory : 43, Sector -1A, Ext. Bhalla Enclave, Channi Himmat, Jammu -180015, J&K, India Tel : +91-191-2465597
Mobile No. +91-8492928179
Required Staff
1. Nurses (M/F) for Home Care
Courses: GDA, ANM, GNM, MMPHW, FMPHW.
2. Patient Care Taker (M/F) For Home Care Experience or fresher
Shifts: Day Shfit, Night Shift, Day-Night (24×7)
Salary: 7000/- to 10000/- per month
Bharti Health Care Services
307-A, Nr Dogra School, Shastri Nagar, Jammu
8716949388
Required Urgently
Computer Operator –
2 Nos (Male)
Machine Operator –
2 Nos (Male)
Contact: 7889558388/9070990007
Vacancy
1) Sales Manager – 01 M/F
2) Sales Executive – 04 M/F
3) Electrician (ITI Pass) – 01 (M)
4) Peon – 01 (M)
Come along with resume to Digital Hub
29/1, Guru Nanak Nagar near Khalsa Chowk, Jammu
Mob: 9149487383