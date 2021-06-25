Employment June 25, 2021

Urgently Required

Continental/Chinese/Indian chef required for restaurant ( Nanak Nagar , Jammu ). Salary will be discussed on the basis of experience.

Interview between 25th June-5th July.

Contact 7006894504, 7006380556, 7006171731

Prepare for Abroad

Experienced faculty for online classes: Ielts, Pte, German, spoken English. Classes starting soon. Book yours today.

Contact: 8803010087

Required

Male Sales Executives Ten Year’s Experience for Flour Mills Salary – Negotiable.

Contact: Choudhary Balbir Singh of

M/s Kissan Flour Mills & New Kissan Flour Mills.

Mob No: 9419167455, 8803504921

Tel No: 2464625, 2460125, 2460225

Address: Deeli Bye Pass, Near Railway (Flyover) Sainik Colony Jammu

Interview Timing: 10 AM to 2 PM Candidates are strictly advised to report within 7 days from the date of publication of this advt.

DBRC Technologies pvt ltd

requires staff

1) Receptionist- 1 female

2) Sales Manager- 1 Male

3) Office Coordinator- 1 Female

Call @ 9622041999

9055022690

Email @ dbrctechnologies@gmail.com

Interview Date : 24/6/21 to 26/6/21

Interview time – 1 pm to 4 pm

Vacancy

1. Lab Technician/Quality Control Incharge

Qualification:- B.Sc & Above

2. Experienced Salesman for Udhampur & Samba Distt. for a reputed Cattle Feed Industry.

3. Accountant: For a reputed Cotton Seed cake Industry. Salary as per experience and competence.

Send your resume on email

Contact: 01923-290199, 9086099194, 7889741807

kashmirfeedindustries@gmail.com

Digitel Source India Power Company

Required

Male/Female Candidate/

House Wife can also apply.

For Office work only.

Salary: 24000 Monthly

For Query Call Us 24×7

9797344377/9797344377

Head Office Delhi

Branch Office – Jammu.

Available

At home nursing care staff

Male/female

day shift/night shift/ 24×7

Competitive rates

Best terms & conditions

At Home Herbal Massager

(For Males) also available

Rs 500/- for one Hour session

Contact : 8715866444

5, Red Cross Bhawan Kachi Chhowni

REQUIRED STAFF

FOR

PIZZA RESTAURANT FOR JAMMU

Pizza maker/order taker = 10 No.

delivery staff = 10 No.

MALE CANDIDATES REQUIRED WITH VALID TWO WHEELER LICENSE

CONTACT :

8968696492, 9805240024, 7006175019

job at guesthouse (jammu)

Helper for room cleaning & set up, utensil cleaning, cloth pressing & other routine work .

Call 8492911156

Required urgently

A well reputed Company based at Haryana deals with cold drinks energy drink fruit juice Mineral water soda, Required CSA, Super Stockist Distributor for Jammu and Kashmir & Leh. Also Required Sales Staff.

Interested Parties may Contact on 9667220969, 08826418999

Nitya laboratories

REQUIRED

Analyst

Qualification : B.Sc/M.Sc/M. Tech in Chemistry or Environmental Science

Salary : No Bar for Deserving Candidate

Microbiologist

Qualification : M.Sc in Microbiology

Salary : No Bar for Deserving Candidate

Laboratory : 43, Sector -1A, Ext. Bhalla Enclave, Channi Himmat, Jammu -180015, J&K, India Tel : +91-191-2465597

Mobile No. +91-8492928179

Required Staff

1. Nurses (M/F) for Home Care

Courses: GDA, ANM, GNM, MMPHW, FMPHW.

2. Patient Care Taker (M/F) For Home Care Experience or fresher

Shifts: Day Shfit, Night Shift, Day-Night (24×7)

Salary: 7000/- to 10000/- per month

Bharti Health Care Services

307-A, Nr Dogra School, Shastri Nagar, Jammu

8716949388

Required Urgently

Computer Operator –

2 Nos (Male)

Machine Operator –

2 Nos (Male)

Contact: 7889558388/9070990007

Vacancy

1) Sales Manager – 01 M/F

2) Sales Executive – 04 M/F

3) Electrician (ITI Pass) – 01 (M)

4) Peon – 01 (M)

Come along with resume to Digital Hub

29/1, Guru Nanak Nagar near Khalsa Chowk, Jammu

Mob: 9149487383