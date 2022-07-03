Lt Governor felicitates Dr Karan Singh

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 2: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today attended a programme at Amar Singh Club to felicitate Dr Karan Singh.

Lauding the immense contributions of Dr Karan Singh in public life, the Lt Governor called him a towering man of ideas and ideals.

Dr Singh with his multi-faceted personality has made a remarkable contribution to Indian polity and illumined literary world with his intellectual brilliance, he said.

The Lt Governor called on the young generation especially those who are engaged in social service, literary field, to draw inspiration from the life of Dr Karan Singh

“It was dreams of our founding fathers that development should be balanced, deeply rooted in the spiritual and cultural traditions of India. The remarkable, robust and resilient growth of J&K is finest example of our collective determination and triumph against various hurdles”, the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor said that the development in various sectors demonstrates firm commitment of the government to achieve speedy and all-round development. It is also the responsibility of Civil Society, Young and thinking minds to ensure peace and help the administration in providing equal opportunities for all.

The Lt Governor said we are constantly striving to revive the vibrant literary-cultural environment, besides efforts are being made to ensure the development of robust infrastructure and strengthening of the grass root democracy.

As part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Government is working on revival and promotion of Kashmiri, Dogri, Punjabi literature and culture. Since last year, two LitFests have been organised in J&K with an aim is to restore the vibrant literary culture of the UT, he added.

Speaking on the developmental issues, the Lt Governor said, in the last two years, rapid efforts are being made for bridging the infrastructure gap between villages and cities. Opportunities have been provided to harness the potential of women and youth in the UT.

The work on developing Jhelum River Front, the cultural heritage of Srinagar and the historical Tawi River Front of Jammu, has started. The work on conservation of heritage sites is going on in planned manner and restoration of Mughal Garden has also been taken up.

The Lt Governor also mentioned about the efforts being made to clean the Dal lake and other lakes, water bodies across the UT.

Dr Karan Singh, while speaking on the occasion, remembered his time and work as Sadr-i-Riyasat. He also spoke briefly about the huge contribution and work done by his forefathers for the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir princely State.

He made special mentions of efforts of the Lt Governor-led UT administration for the transformation of iconic Dal Lake.

On the occasion, several members of the Club and people from different walks of life were also felicitated.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lt Governor; Sh Junaid Azim Mattu, Mayor SMC; Dr. Hina Bhat, Vice-Chairperson KVIB; Nasir Hamid Khan, Honorary Secretary, Amar Singh Club; Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; besides various distinguished personalities, Senior officers of UT administration were present on the occasion.