EMPLOYMENT (03-07-2022)

URGENT REQUIREMENT

FRONT OFFICE MANAGER – FEMALE

SALON MANAGER – FEMALE

BEAUTICIAN – FEMALE

FOR:-

NEW PLOT BRANCH

CANAL ROAD BRANCH

CHANNI HIMMAT BRANCH

*HANDSOME SALARY

CONTACT: 6006501901

WE ARE HIRING MARKETING EXECUTIVE

FOR SANKALP COMPETITIVE CLASSES, KACHI CHAWNI, JAMMU SALARY : `20K

PHONE: 7006187440,

EMAIL: SANKALPCCJMU@GMAIL.COM

FULLTIME MALE NURSE & HOUSEKEEPING JOB

. NURSING EXPERIENCE OR MARRIED COUPLE PREFERRED. WHATSAPP 919902744223

REQUIRED

TEACHER FOR COACHING CENTRE

LOCATION (PALOURA)

GENERAL LINE TEACHER

TEACH UPTO 8TH- 2 NO.

ENGLISH TEACHER TEACH

UPTO 10TH- 2 NO.

PHONE NO. 9858110806

REQUIRED

1. COMPUTER KNOWING – 1 NO.

FOR (CYBER CAFE)

2. MUSIC TEACHER – 1 NO.

PART TIME

C/O LAXMI NARYAN ACADEMY BOHRI

TALAB TILLO JAMMU

MOB : 9906041325

7889771656

JOBS@BANKING!

1.SALES EXECUTIVES (M)

12TH/ GRADS HAVING 2 WHEELER WITH SALES EXP IN BANKING/FINANCE OR OTHER SECTOR CAN APPLY

SALARY: 12K TO 18K +INCENTIVES

CREDIT CARDS SALES FOR BRANCH & RETAIL

NO REGISTRATION FEES!

DREAM MAKERZ #8713000033

PROVIDING CONSULTANCY SERVICES

SINCE 2008

NAND PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL

DOGRA NAGAR, LOWER ROOP NAGAR, JAMMU

PH. 7889812215

TEACHERS REQUIRED

S. NO. POST QUALIFICATION

1. TGT (HINDI, S.ST B.A/M.A/M.SC/

MATHS) B.ED

2. PGT (MATHEMATICS) M.SC/B.ED

3. COMPUTER TEACHER B.SC

IT/B.CA/MCA

INTERESTED CANDIDATES CAN SEND THEIR BIODATA ON SCHOOL WHATSAPP NO. (7889812215) BEFORE 6TH OF JULY 2022.

PRINCIPAL

JYOTI PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL, VIJAYPUR

STAFF REQUIRED

1. LEC IN CHEMISTRY 01

2. LEC IN BIO SCIENCE-01

CONTACT ON OR BEFORE 08-07-22

C. NO. 97962-12058

TUFCON STEEL

TUFCON STEEL INDUSTRY REQUIRED SALES OFFICERS

* QUALIFICATION : CANDIDATE SHOULD BE MBA/B. TECH/GRADUATE

* CANDIDATE MUST HAVE 2 WHEELER

* HANDSOME SALARY

OFFICE ADDRESS :

LANE NO. 57, GREATER KAILASH JAMMU

INTERESTED ONES CAN CALL ON BELOW

MENTION NUMBER

CONTACT : 7006434837

REQUIRED

(TELECOMMUNICATION)

(ONLY FOR JAMMU)

1.) TELLECALLERS (GIRL) 15

2.) FIELD EXECUTIVE (BOYS) 5

(FIX SALARY + INCENTIVE)

CONTACT NO. 7006283684, 7006659008

ADDRESS :- H. NO. 42 SEC. 8 MINI MARKET TRIKUTA NAGAR NR ANIMAL CARE CENTER

(BINDRA CLINIC)

VIKAS TRANSPORT COMPANY

79/6, TRANSPORT NAGAR, JAMMU

WALK IN INTERVIEW

1. REQUIRES GRADUATE CANDIDATE WITH KNOWLEDGE OF RTO RELATED PAPER WORK AND DOCUMENTATION LIKE OWNERSHIP, PERMIT, FITNESS, RENEWALS, POLLUTION, INSURANCE, PASSING AND DEPOSIT OF FEES ONLINE AS WELL AS MANUALLY.

2. REQUIRES WORK MANAGER OF AUTOMOBILE STREAM FOR MAINTANCE FO FLEET.

SALARY NEGOTIABLE.

INTERESTED CANDIDATES MAY WALK IN FOR INTERVIEW ON ANY WORKING DAY AT 11:30 AM TO 2.30 PM FROM 01.07.2022 TO 04.07.2022.

CONTACT: 9622351955

WANTED AN

EXPERIENCED MECHANIC

IN A MULTI BRAND AUTOMOBILE WORKSHOP 5+ YEARS OF EXPERIENCE

CALL 7760977411 / 9419139357 FOR DETAILS

VACANCY

FOR OUR WATER PLANT NEAR JAMMU, WE ARE LOOKING FOR SOME STAFF..

LAB ASSISTANT

QUALIFICATIONS ..MICROBIOLOGY & B.SC CHEMISTRY

SALARY AND BENEFITS WILL BE ACCORDING TO THEIR MERIT.

PL CONTACT 8448843275, 9906076060

REQUIRED

SALESMAN, 2NOS FOR SANITARYWARE/TILES SHOWROOM AT CHANNI HIMMAT.

EXPERIENCED PERSONS MAY CONTACT

MOB.NO: 9469311111

URGENT STAFF REQUIRED

REQUIRED TEACHERS WITH EXCELLENT COMMUNICATION SKILL AND COMMAND ON THE SUBJECT

* PGT : CHEMISTRY

* TGT : MATHS

* SPORTS TEACHER (FEMALE PREFERABLE)

* DRIVER

APPLY AT JKMONTESSORIE50@GMAIL.COM

JK MONTESSORIE BRITISH SCHOOL

50-TIRTH-NAGAR TALAB TILLO JAMMU

REQUIRED TEACHER

1. COMPUTERS

(HAVING EXPERIENCE)

2. ENGLISH SPEAKING

3. MATH & SCIENCE UPTO 10TH

AT ITS COMPUTERS

NAI BASTI NEAR BANSI FOOD MALL

PH. NO. 9419312540, 9906155584

OMKAR INSTITUTE

52/3 PRABHAT COLONY OPP.

PEER BABA (CHATHA)

TEACHERS REQUIRED FOR

ICSE & CBSE CLASSES

TO TEACH CLASS 6TH TO 10TH

COME WITH PHOTOCOPIES OF DOCUMENTS FOR INTERVIEW ON 2/7/2022-7/7/2022

CONTACT DETAILS – 9086582581

VACANCY

REQUIRED

1 TELE CALLER FOR SERVICE – (FEMALE)

2 CRM FOR SALES – (FEMALE)

3 SERVICE ADVISOR – (MALE)

CANDIDATES MUST HAVE POST EXPERIENCE

CONTACT:-

ROYAL ENFIELD, NEW PLOT, JAMMU

# 7889472475, 9596828549

QE ELECTRONICS PVT LTD

WE NEED FOLLOWING PERSONS IN OUR FACTORY:

1.ITI TECHNICIANS (07 NOS): QUALIFICATION ITI IN ELECTRICAL/ELECTRONICS 2. FRESHERS 3. GIRLS OR BOYS 3. GOOD ATTITUDE/ GOOD COMMUNICATION/ HONEST

COMPANY IS IN RENEWAL BUSINESS OF PRODUCTS AND SOLUTIONS. BIG PLANS FOR MANUFACTURING IN JAMMU AND KASHMIR. FULLY AIRCOOLED FACTORY, GOOD ENVIRONMENT

LOCATION: EPIP KARTHOLI, BARIBRAHMNA ( INSIDE KALAGATE),

2. DESIGN ENGINEER SOLAR PRODUCTS : 1-7 YEARS EXPERIENCE

3. SOLAR STREET LIGHT INSTALLATION MANAGER/ENGINEER,4 SALES MANAGER SOLAR STREET LIGHTS : EXPERIENCE IN SELLING ON GEM AND GOVT INSTITUTIONS

CONTACT NUMBER: 9880985434, 8899843667

REQUIRED FOR DIRECT REQUIREMENT

1. GROCERY BRAND PROMOTERS

2. DELIVERY BOYS

3. SOFTWARE DEVELOPERS

4. PANTRY BOY OR NOUKAR

5. ADVERTISEMENT PARTNERS

OFFICE: GANDHI NAGAR

CONTACT NO.: 9070077171, 9070087171