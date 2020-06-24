Lt Governor e-inaugurates Tele-radiology services in J&K

New services to augment healthcare delivery substantially

JAMMU : Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu today e-inaugurated Tele-radiology services under National Free Diagnostics Initiative of National Health Mission at identified Healthcare Facilities in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

While briefing about the newly inaugurated services, Sh. Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department informed that the Tele-radiology is a part of National Free Diagnostics Initiative; a comprehensive programme being run by National Health Mission, J&K under the aegis of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India.

In the first phase, 53 Health-care facilities including 06 District Hospitals have been identified to offer free X-ray services. Free Tele-radiology services at the identified facilities will be available 24×7×365. It was further informed that M/s Krsnaa Diagnostics Limited is the service provider for the project selected through competitive bidding. Patients will get reports within prescribed Turn-around-time (TAT) of 6 hours at the health-care facility while TAT of 1-2 hours is prescribed for critical/emergency patients.

The Lt Governor observed that the Tele-radiology services under the National Free Diagnostics Initiative would augment healthcare delivery substantially. This initiative would not only reduce the Out of Pocket expenses considerably, but it would also provide world class radiology services in the remote areas of the UT.

It would make a positive impact on healthcare delivery by providing accurate diagnosis without compromising quality, with use of high-end Technology & Equipment; improved Consultation and better management of patient care in Rural/Remote areas which will reduce referrals; quality services at affordable price, strengthening of Trauma/Emergency Care, round the clock availability of radio-diagnostics services, besides catering to the issue of shortage of Radiologists, he added.

Sh. Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor; Sh. BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Sh. Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department; Sh. Bipul Pathak, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor; Sh. Bhupinder Kumar, Mission Director, NHM J&K were present on the occasion.