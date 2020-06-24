Introduction of chip-enabled e-passports will strengthen security of travel documents: Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: The introduction of chip-enabled e-passports will greatly strengthen the security of Indian travel documents, External Affairs S Jaishankar said on Wednesday, emphasising the need to expedite their roll out.

In his address via video conference on the occasion of the Passport Seva Divas, Jaishankar also said the government intends to open a Post Office Passport Seva Kendra in every Lok Sabha constituency.

“We have so far been able to provide for 488 Lok Sabha constituencies,” he said.

That process has stopped on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it will move forward as the lockdown eases up, he said. (AGENCIES)