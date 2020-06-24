India, China hold diplomatic talks to ease border tension

NEW DELHI: India and China on Wednesday agreed that expeditious implementation of the previously agreed understanding on disengagement of troops from standoff points in eastern Ladakh would help ensure peace and tranquillity in the border areas, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The two sides held diplomatic talks through video conference to explore ways to ease tension along the Line of Actual Control in the eastern Ladakh region.

The MEA said the situation in the region was discussed in detail and the Indian side conveyed its concerns over the violent face-off in Galwan Valley on June 15. Twenty Indian Army personnel were killed in the clash. (AGENCIES)