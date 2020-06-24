Pak remains safe haven for terrorists; took ‘modest steps’ to counter terror financing: US report

WASHINGTON: Pakistan took “modest steps” in 2019 to counter terror financing and restrain India-focused militant groups from conducting large-scale attacks following the Pulwama attack in February, but it remained a “safe harbor” for regionally focused terrorist groups, the US said on Wednesday.

The suspension of US aid to Pakistan, which was announced by President Donald Trump in January 2018, remained in effect throughout 2019, the State Department said.

“Pakistan took modest steps in 2019 to counter terror financing and restrain India-focused militant groups from conducting large-scale attacks following the February attack on a security convoy in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir linked to Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM),” it said. (AGENCIES)