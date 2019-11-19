Lt Governor calls for protection of endangered species

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Nov 19: Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu reviewed the functioning of Forest Department and its allied wings at a meeting convened at Civil Secretariat.

BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Arun Kumar Mehta; Financial Commissioner, Finance; Manoj K. Dwivedi , Commissioner Secretary, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment and senior functionaries of concerned department attended the meeting.

At the outset, Manoj K. Dwivedi , Commissioner Secretary, Forest Department, gave detailed presentations on functioning of Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) and Wular Lake Management.

Lt. Governor sought details on the steps taken for the preservation of Wular Lake. He directed the authorities to conduct immediate survey of Wular Lake and the catchment areas and asked them to act tough against the encroachers. He emphasized on putting specific focus on convergence with MGNREGA and CAMPA for conservation of Wular Lake.

He observed that the endangered species must be protected and called for rolling out effective conservation programme to save species like Hangul and Musk deer.

Lt. Governor asked the officers to emulate good practices of convergence of inter-department funds and adopt the best practices across the country for conservation purposes. The other aspects of the conservation of Wular lake were deliberated threadbare with Lt. Governor by the participating officials.