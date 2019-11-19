Govt launches IInd Phase of Back to Village

* Several top ranking officials involved

Avtar Bhat

JAMMU, Nov 19: As a follow up to Back to Village Part one which was held from June 20 to June 27 this year, the Government today launched the Second Phase of Back to Village (B2V) programme which will be held from November 25 to November 30.

Several top ranking officers including 23 senior IAS officers, five IFS officers and 293 KAS officers have been designated to be involved in the second phase of Back to Village programme. The officers will be incharge of the districts for collecting feed back on delivery of Government schemes and programmes in villages across Jammu and Kashmir.

However the exact location of the Panchayat where the officers will conduct the programme will be communicated to them by the concerned Deputy Commissioners.

Among the senior IAS officers Principal Secretary to Government Home Department, Shaleen Kabra will be incharge of Pulwama district in Kashmir valley for Back to Village Phase Two programme while Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary to the Government Housing and Urban Development Department will be incharge of Reasi district in Jammu region.

Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon, Principal Secretary to the Government Animal and Sheep Husbandry Department will be the incharge of Bandipora district in Kashmir valley and Navin Kumar Choudhary, Principal Secretary to Government, Industries and Commerce Department will be the incharge of Samba district in Jammu region.

Dr Pawan Kotwal, Financial Commissioner, Revenue and Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Planning Development and Monitoring Department will be incharge of Udhampur district in Jammu region.

Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Commissioner Secretary to the Government, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment will be incharge of Jammu district and Hirdesh Kumar, Commissioner Secretary to Government PDD will be incharge of Kathua district.

Sarita Chauhan, Commissioner Secretary to Government, School Education Department and Khurshid Ahmed Shah , Commissioner Secretary to the Government, Public Works Department will be incharge of Jammu district.

Ajeet Kumar Sahu, Commissioner Secretary to Government, PHE Irrigation and Flood Control Department will be incharge of Udhampur district and Pandurang Pole Secretary to Government , Department of Disaster Management , Relief , Rehabilitation and Reconstruction will be incharge of Doda district.

M Raju, Managing Director J&K Project Construction Corporation and Manzoor Ahmed Lone, Secretary to Government Horticulture Department will be incharge of Jammu district.

Sheetal Nanda , Secretary to the Government, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj will be incharge of Ganderbal district in Kashmir Valley and Sarmad Hafeez Special Secretary to Government , Youth Services and Sports will be incharge of Budgam dsictrict in Kashmir Valley.

Niraj Kumar, Additional Secretary to Government , Social Welfare Department will be incharge of Poonch district while Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, Additional Chief Executive Officer , Metropolitan Regulatory Authority will be incharge of Kishtwar district in Jammu region.

Bhupinder Kumar, Mission Director National Health Mission J&K, will be incharge of Ramban district in Jammu region and Ramesh Kumar, Additional Secretary to the Government Industries and Commerce Department will be incharge of Rajouri district in Jammu region.

Dr Sayed Abid Rashid Shah , Additional Secretary to Finance Department will be incharge of Jammu district and Ravinder Kumar Managing Director , J&K I T Infrastructure Company will be incharge of Budgam district in Kashmir Valley. Vikas Kundal Additional Chief Executive Officer, Metropolitan Regulatory Authority, Srinagar will be incharge of Reasi district in Jammu region.

The Second Phase is follow up to Back to Village programme part one which was held from June 20 to June 27 this year which was held to collect feed back on delivery of Government schemes and programmes in J&K.

Under the programme the entire administrative apparatus of the UT Government to visit all 4483 Panchyat Halqas to get the grass root level feed back from general public. The Government deploys one gazetted officer as Nodal Officer in each Panchayt Halqa who interacts with Panchyat members, general public to get the feed back.