Karan launches 11 volumes of Bhagavadgita

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 19: Dr Karan Singh, Chairman J&K Dharmarth Trust on Tuesday launched 11 volumes of Shrimad Bhagavadgita at New Delhi.

On this occasion, Rajiv Jain, Publisher, Motilal Banarasi Dass and Kamal K Mishra, renowned Sanskrit Scholar from University of Calcutta, were also present.

Dr Singh in his address said, this will be a historic publication, the first of its kind in the world.

A handout stated that this book comprised of 21 rare commentaries in Original Sanskrit Calligraphy commissioned by Maharaja Ranbir Singh of J&K.

The present volume provides a collection of commentaries and also showcases an extraordinary variety and nuance of Indian calligraphy.

This extremely rare manuscript was preserved in Shri Ranbir Sanskrit Research Institute, Dharmarth Trust, Jammu, a treasure house of Sanskrit manuscripts. Maharaja Ranbir Singh was one of the most respected Dogra rulers of J&K and a notable patron of Scholarship.

During his reign (1857-1885) several distinguish scholars visited the erstwhile Himalayan kingdom of J&K and interacted with local scholars.

The impact of Kashmiri Sufism and Bhakti is reflected in the rare calligraphy used in the volume. This manuscript is of great relevance and importance not only for the national intellectual heritage of the country but also for scholarship worldwide.

The present set of eleven volumes brings together 20 commentaries of the Bhagavadgita many of which are unpublished. These include commentaries contributed by great scholars—Shankaracharya, Anandgiri, Shridharsvami, Pichach Bhasya, Ramanuja Bhasya, Abhinav-agupta, Paramthprama, Vanmali Misra, Kushum, Vaijainti, Madhus-udan Saraswati, Sadanandi, Anandi, Neelkanthi, Ramkanthi, Lashiki, Panchali, Narashima, Devaja Suryapandit, Anandthirtha and Shri Ranbir Sambodhani and Bhasanuvada and Doha.

The book will be published within three months after the launching ceremony.