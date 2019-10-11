Logic of SC order striking down NJAC flawed: Prasad

NEW DELHI: Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday said that the Government had accepted the Supreme Court’s 2015 judgement striking down a law which sought to give the executive a greater say in appointment of judges but he has “very strong reservations” on the “patently flawed” logic given in the order.

He also referred to illustrations of Lord Ram, Krishna, Hanuman in the original Constitution of India, saying these represent the cultural heritage of the country.

“Had the Constitution been framed today with these illustrations, what kind of storm it would have triggered,” he wondered.

The Apex Court verdict which struck down the National Judicial Appointments Commission Act had said that the presence of the law minister would compromise on the independence of the body to select judges. (AGENCIES)