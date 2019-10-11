BJP, RSS will take India back to pre-reform days of higher duties: Chidambaram

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who is lodged in Tihar jail in a corruption case, on Friday said the BJP, the RSS and the Government will take India back to the pre-reform days of higher duties and protectionist measures.

The Congress leader’s remarks came in the wake of RSS affiliated bodies demanding higher duties and measures to protect the domestic industry ahead of proposed RCEP free trade agreement.

“‘Make in India’ is turning out to be the old protectionism. Sad. RSS, BJP and the Government will take us back to the pre-reform days with higher duties and protectionist measures,” he said on Twitter.

Chidambaram, who is in jail since September 5 for alleged corruption in the INX Media case, has asked his family to tweet on his behalf. (AGENCIES)