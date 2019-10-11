Chhattisgarh only state to file annual all reports mandated under RTI Act, UP does none

NEW DELHI: Uttar Pradesh has not published a single report mandatory under the RTI Act since the transparency law came into being in 2005 while Chhattisgarh is the only state which has brought out all its yearly reports, a voluntary group said on Friday.

Transparency International India (TII) came out with its report on the eve of RTI Day, when the transparency regime started in the country on October 12, 14 years ago. The report analyses functioning of 28 state information commissions in the country.