Court convicts Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel for house-trespass

NEW DELHI: Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel was on Friday convicted by a court here for trespassing the house of a realtor in an East Delhi colony in 2015.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal held Goel and four others saying the case against them was proved beyond reasonable doubts.

“To conclude, the prosecution has been able to prove its case beyond reasonable doubts…Accordingly, Ram Niwas Goel, Sumit Goyal, Hitesh Khanna, Atul Gupta and Balbir Singh are convicted for offence under section 448 (house-trespass) of the IPC…,” the court said. (AGENCIES)