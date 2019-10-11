ED arrests Iqbal Mirchi’s aides in real estate PMLA case

MUMBAI: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday arrested two people in connection with its money laundering probe against late Iqbal Mirchi– the right hand man of fugitive Pakistan-based don Dawood Ibrahim, officials said.

They said Haroun Aleem Yusuf and Ranjeet Singh Bindra were placed under arrest here under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for alleged non-cooperation in investigation of the case.

The ED had filed a criminal case of money laundering against Yusuf and Bindra on the basis of an FIR registered by Mumbai police against Mirchi and others.

Mirchi died in 2013 in London. (AGENCIES)