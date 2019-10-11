Shortage of arms in Kashmir forces terrorists to loot weapons: Northern Army Commander

BHADERWAH/JAMMU: Terrorists in Kashmir are facing a shortage of arms which is why they try to snatch or loot weapons from SPOs and police stations, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh said on Friday.

He said Pakistan is in a fix over the situation and is trying different ways to send in the weapons.

Speaking to media persons in Bhaderwah, Singh also refuted reports about infiltration of Afghan militants into the valley. (AGENCIES)