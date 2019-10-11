Ex-Ranbaxy promoters Malvinder, Shivinder Singh sent to 4-day police custody

NEW DELHI: A city court on Friday sent two businessmen brothers Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh arrested in an alleged fraud case to 4-day police custody, observing their offence was of “very serious nature”, even as the latter moved the Delhi High Court to quash the FIR against him.

The Singh brothers, who are former promoters of Fortis Healthcare and Ranbaxy Laboratories, fought multiple legal battles in three different courts.

While the Delhi High Court reserved the order on whether to issue notice to the police and the Centre on the plea of Malvinder to quash the FIR, a trial court sent him, his younger brother Shivinder and three others to police custody after they were arrested for allegedly misappropriating funds of Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL), causing it losses of Rs 2,397 crore. (AGENCIES)