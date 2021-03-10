Locals allege irregularity of staff at Sub Centre Wapora

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Mar 10: The residents of Wapora Magam in Handwara today alleged that the only Sub-Centre in their area stands closed for the last one week, while the personnel posted at the health facility remain largely absent from their duties.

The locals said that due to the closure and the absence of the health employees at the Sub-Centre, they are forced to travel around 7 kilometres for basic treatment which they should have received at their local health facility.

“The employee posted at the First Aid Sub Center has been missing for a week now and nobody is taking any notice of that due to which the local population is immensely suffering,” they said.

Apart from the irregularity of the staff, the locals also allege lack of basic facilities at the Sub Center Wapora Magam due to the official apathy.

“He (the employee) is rarely seen here due to which the local population is facing severe difficulties and in case of minor injuries, or treatment, we have to travel 7 kilometres; there is no medicine and other facilities available at the Sub-Centre and no attention is being paid to it,” they said.

The locals appealed that all kinds of facilities should be provided to the people at the health centre and that the people should not suffer at all. “The Health Department must take a note of the issue,” they said.

Block Medical Officer (BMO) Dr Muhammad Yousuf told Excelsior that he has taken a note of it and that it will be made sure that Sub-Centre remains functional. “We have only one person posted there and that the sub-centre has remained closed for two days and not for days; today the concerned was on duty; it has been noted, things will be taken care of,” he said.