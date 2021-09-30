LMG rounds, rusted magazine found in J&K’s Rajouri

Jammu, Sep 30: Police have found LMG rounds and a rusted magazine in Rajouri District of Jammu and Kashmir.

Police on Thursday said that on Wednesday, police party from Budhal, recovered an envelope concealed under a boulder at Targain Jalamang.

During search, 25 rounds of LMG (rusted) and alone rusted magazine was recovered.

It has reportedly been hidden by some anti national elements, they said adding that a case has been registered and investigation started. (Agencies)