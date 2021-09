EMPLOYMENT (30-09-2021)

URGENTLY REQUIRED

ACCOUNTANT:1 YEAR EXPERIENCE.(FEMALE)

SALARY:-13K TO 18K

MARKETING MANAGER – GRADUATE

ONE YEAR EXPERIENCE (MALE)

SALARY:- (17K TO 22K)

BLACK KING SECURITY PVT. LTD.,

ADDRESS :- 815-A,GANDHI NAGAR,NEAR DOGRA GROUND JAMMU.

CONTACT:- 8899927977, 1913548957

URGENT

1) RECEPTIONIST / WELL SPOKEN WITH GOOD MARKETING SKILLS .

2)NEED A STAFF NURSE WITH MINIMUM EXPERIENCE OF 2 YEARS IN PATIENT CARE . GOOD SALARY WITH PERKS !

CONTACT : PS BODY, SKIN & HAIR CLINIC

100 A/D GANDHI NAGAR

GREEN BELT , JAMMU

CONTACT : +91 6006-481742

+91 191 354 5361

REQUIREMENT

VACANCY FOR RESIDENT DOCTORS (MBBS/BAMS) AVAILABLE IN A NURSING HOME SITUATED IN A PRIME LOCATION OF THE JAMMU-CITY.

CONTACT : 9419226322

9419110789

REQUIRED

MARKETING EXECUTIVE:05

SALARY: 15000/MONTH+INCENTIVES

OFFICE: LOWER ROOP NAGAR NEAR VITASTA NURSING HOME JAMMU

CONTACT:9796826687

WHATSAPP:8360131129

JOBS

1. QUALITY CONTROL: BSC FRESHER.

2. HOSPITALITY: SR STEWARD, STEWARD, CAPTAIN, SERVICE MANAGER, STORE CUM HOUSEKEEPING SUPERVISOR, TANDOOR DCDP/COMMI, CASHIER AND TRAINEE CAPTAIN.

3. CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP MANAGER AND SERVICE DELIVERY MANAGER FOR AUTOMOBILE INDUSTRY.

4. MULTIPLE VACANCIES IN REPUTED BANKS.

5. OFFICE ADMIN EXECUTIVE(MALE/FEMALE BOTH).

6. SUPPLY CHAIN EXECUTIVE/LOGISTICS EXPERT WITH EXPERIENCE OF MIN 2 YEARS

7. VACANCY IN SRINAGAR FOR BOILER OPERATOR AND ITI FRESHERS.

CONTACT: JOBB PANDITS

7780874179

URGENTLY

REQUIRED

FEMALE CANDIDATES WITH MINIMUM QUALIFICATION B.SC. NURSING

FOR A REPUTED DOCTOR’S CENTRE IN GANDHI NAGAR.

CONTACT: 7006112791, 9796486384, 7889350882

URGENT REQUIRED

1) PARMOTER (SAMSUNG) = 12,000+

2) SALES EXECUTIVE – SALARY – 15,800 C+C+ 13,000 + INCENTIVE + RS 250% PER DAY FUEL (MIN QUAL) – 12TH PASS.

3) GROCERY (FMCG) – SALES BOY – 12,000+

4) DUMPER DRIVER – 15,000+ACC+FOOD

5) CRE + AUTOMOBILE EXP – 18,000+

6) B.SC/M.SC = 15,000+

7) SECUIRTY GUARD = 10500+P+ESI

8) ITI ELECTRICAL/MECHANICAL/ELECTRONIC = 12,000+

CONTACT: 9906300427

OPP ITI COLLG. SHAKTI NAGAR, NEAR PARSHOTAM RICE MILLS

PART TIME WORK AT HOME

NAVRATRA FESTIVAL OFFER

BOOK YOUR ORDER AND GET 10% DISCOUNT FOR FIRST 15 UNITS

START PART TIME & FULL TIME

BUSINESS AT HOME & EARN

25000 TO 45000 PM.

NOTE: RAW MATERIALS

PROVIDE BY COMPANY

CONT: 9541368008, 7889783910

REQUIRED

PEON/HELPER

FOR TRADING COMPANY

AT YARD NO. 7 NARWAL.

STARTING SALARY = 7000

CALL @ 6005201091

REQUIRED

NO CHARGES FROM CANDIDATES

1) REQUIRED M/F STORE PROMOTERS FOR SAMSUNG MOBILES IN ENTIRE JAMMU. SALARY 11000 PLUS INCENTIVES. MUST HAVE SALES EXP. IN ANY FIELD.

2) REQUIRED DELIVERY BOYS FOR FLIPKART IN JAMMU(TALAB TILLO) .

SEND RESUMES ON 7006553405.