Livestreaming Of Supreme Court Constitution Bench Hearings From Next Week

NEW DELHI, Sept 21: The Supreme Court of India has decided to begin live streaming of Constitution bench cases from September 27, Tuesday.

The decision was taken at a full court meeting convened by Chief Justice of India UU Lalit on Tuesday evening.

The decision was unanimous and the hearings will initially be telecast live on YouTube, sources said.

The top court will soon develop its own platform to host the live telecast of proceedings.

The cases likely to be live-streamed include challenges to the economically backward class quota law, the religious practice of excommunication in the Dawoodi Bohra community, the Supreme Court’s power to dissolve marriages on the ground of irretrievable breakdown, and the Centre’s petition on enhanced compensation for victims of 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising last week wrote to the CJI and his companion judges requesting the Supreme Court to begin live streaming of proceedings of matters of public and constitutional importance. She was one of the petitioners in 2018 for the declaration of live-streaming a part of the right to freedom of information and the right of access to justice for every citizen. (Agencies)