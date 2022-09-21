Which Stone Is the Best Substitute for Pukhraj Stone?

With its enigmatic sunshine yellow hue, sapphire is one of the most popular gemstones. It is also the birthstone for September. Apart from being beautiful, sapphire is also durable and tough. It ranks 9 on the Mohs hardness scale, making it resistant to scratches and wear.

If you are looking for a gemstone that can bring you all these benefits and more, yellow sapphire may be the perfect choice for you. In this article, we will explore everything you need to know about yellow sapphire, from its history and meaning to its physical properties.

What Is Yellow Sapphire?

Yellow sapphire is a variety of corundum, a mineral that also includes ruby and blue sapphire. Corundum is composed of aluminum oxide with traces of iron, titanium, or chromium. The presence of these impurities is what gives corundum its color.

In the case of yellow sapphire, the stone gets its beautiful yellow hue from iron impurities. The intensity of the color can vary depending on the amount of iron present. When looking for the best available option, choose the canary yellow color as it is the purest shade of this Gemstone and is extremely rare to find.

Like all other types of sapphire, yellow sapphire is extremely hard and durable. It has a Mohs hardness of 9, making it one of the hardest gemstones on earth. This means that yellow sapphire is resistant to scratches and wear.

While yellow sapphire is mostly found in Sri Lanka, it can also be mined in Madagascar, Australia, Brazil, Cambodia, and the United States.

What Are the Benefits of Buying Yellow Sapphire?

Throughout history, yellow sapphire has been prized for its beauty and purported metaphysical properties. In many cultures, this gemstone is believed to bring good luck and fortune. It is also said to offer wisdom, strength, and health to its wearer.

Below are some of the most popular benefits associated with yellow sapphire:

Good Luck and Fortune

In many cultures, yellow sapphire is seen as a symbol of good luck and fortune, attracting wealth and success. If you are looking for a gemstone to help you achieve your goals, yellow sapphire may be a good choice.

Wisdom and Knowledge

Yellow sapphire is also said to offer wisdom and knowledge to its wearer. If you are looking for a gemstone that can help you make better decisions, yellow sapphire may be the right choice for you.

Strength and Health

In addition to being a symbol of good luck, yellow sapphire is also associated with strength and health. It is believed to promote physical and mental well-being. If you are looking for a gemstone that can help you stay healthy and strong, yellow sapphire may be a good choice.

Best Substitutes for Yellow Sapphire

If you are looking for a durable stone that is still fairly affordable, heliodor or citrine may be the right choice for you. If you have a larger budget and are looking for a stone with similar physical and metaphysical properties to yellow sapphire, topaz may be a good option.

Each of these stones has its own unique set of physical and metaphysical properties, so it really depends on what you are looking for in a substitute stone.

Yellow Topaz

Topaz is said to bring joy, generosity, abundance, and good health. It is also used for mental clarity and decision-making. In terms of physical properties, topaz is harder than quartz but slightly softer than sapphire. It has a hardness of 8 on the popular Mohs scale.

Yellow topaz combines brilliance, clarity, and fire with a golden hue that makes it equally at home in a warm or cool setting. The unique part of this gemstone is that its softer qualities make it ideal for everyday wear.

Citrine

Like topaz, citrine is also said to bring joy and abundance. It is also used for mental clarity, decision-making, and creativity. The gemstone is slightly harder than quartz but softer than topaz. It has a Mohs hardness of 7. It is a good choice for those who want a substitution stone that is still durable enough for everyday wear. Citrine is a gemstone with a rich history and many uses and was even used by ancient Egyptians for its protective powers.

Heliodor

When it comes to finding a substitute for yellow sapphire, many gemstone experts believe that heliodor is the best option. Heliodor is a type of yellow beryl, and it shares many of the same properties as yellow sapphire. Both stones are durable and have a high refractive index, which means they are very sparkly. Heliodor is also less expensive than yellow sapphire, making it a great option for those on a budget.

How To Choose the Right Substitute?

The best way to choose a substitute for yellow sapphire is to consider your needs and budget. Also, compare its properties with those of the original stone. You can do this by looking at specific attributes such as hardness, luster, color, astrological benefits, and transparency. Moreover, take expert advice from astrologers to choose the right and suitable alternate.

No matter which stone you choose, remember that the most important thing is that you find a gemstone that speaks to you and that you feel drawn to. The right stone will be the one that feels right for you, so trust your intuition when making your choice.