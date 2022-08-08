Light to moderate rain during the next 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir: MeT

JAMMU, Aug 8: Light to moderate rain will occur at scattered places during the next 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir, the Meteorological (MeT) Department said on Monday.

Weather remained cloudy in the union territory during the last 24 hours.

“Light to moderate rain is expected to occur in J&K at scattered places during the next 24 hours,” an official of the MeT department said.

Jammu had 26.4, Katra 23.8, Batote 19.5, Banihal 19.8 and Bhaderwah also 19.8 as the minimum.

Srinagar had 19.8, Pahalgam 15.8 and Gulmarg 13 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass town in Ladakh had 12.8, Leh 14.6 and Kargil 16.6 as the minimum temperature. (Agencies)