Light Rain, Snowfall Over Higher Reaches Of J&K During Next 24 Hours: MeT

Srinagar, Nov 2: Meteorological Centre Srinagar on Thursday predicted light rain or snowfall over isolated higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

The MeT office said the weather will remain mainly clear to partly cloudy on Thursday, with the possibility of light rain or snowfall over isolated higher reaches tonight.

‘The weather will mainly remain dry from November 3–6, while being fairly to generally cloudy with the possibility of light snow over isolated higher reaches from November 7-8, ‘ it said.

From November 9-10 the weather will be generally cloudy with light rain or snowfall over a few higher reaches, the MeT office said, adding that overall there is no significant weather activity till November 10.

Razdan Top in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district has received fresh light snowfall late at night, while light rain showers were experienced in the lower areas, sources said.

Kashmir weather expert Faizan Arif says that under the influence of a very weak Western disturbance, light rain or snow can occur in a few areas today, especially in some parts of north Kashmir.

‘Overall, no significant weather activity is expected during the next 10 days,’ he said.

He said the minimum temperature in the Kashmir plains should settle between 2 and 5°C, while maximum temperatures can hover around 20–22°C.

‘The minimum temperature recorded in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, at 6.7°C on Thursday, followed by Qazigund 4.0°C, Pahalgam 2.8°C, Kupwara 8.5°C, Kokernag 6.5 and Gulmarg at 3.9°C,’ the MeT office said.