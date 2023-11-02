Residential House Attached In J&K’s Awantpora For Harbouring Terrorists

SRINAGAR, Nov 2: Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday attached a residential house in Awantipora area south Kashmir’s Pulwama district for harbouring terrorists, officials said.

An official said that the residential house of Azad Ahmad Teli of Beighpora Awantipora was attached under FIR No 58/2020 for voluntarily harbouring to terrorist.

He said that the property has been attached on the orders of NIA Court Pulwama under section 33 UAPA Act.

The official said that dreaded terrorists Reyaz Naikoo was holed up and killed in the house during an encounter.

Police once again request citizens not to harbour or give shelter to terrorists, failing which they will be liable to action under law including attachment of movable and immovable properties. In case of any forced and coercive entry by terrorists into any house or vehicle, the matter should be brought into notice of Police immediately, otherwise proceedings under law shall follow including seizure/attachment of such properties.