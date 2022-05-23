Light intensity earthquake felt in Jammu and Kashmir

SRINAGAR, May 23: A low intensity earthquake was felt in parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

Its magnitude was 3.4 on the Richter scale and epicenter was 34.43N and 75.03E in Bandipora of north Kashmir a depth of 50 km. The tremors were felt for a few seconds at 10.31 am.

There was no report of loss of life or damage to property. (Agencies)