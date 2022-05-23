Upper reaches of Gulmarg, Sonamarg receives fresh snowfall, plains lashed by rains

SRINAGAR, May 23: Some higher reaches of Kashmir valley including Affarwat in Gulmarg received light fresh snowfall while plains were lashed by rains resulting in cold weather conditions, here on Monday.

Meteorological Department forecasts widespread moderate/heavy rain/traces over Jammu and light to moderate rain over Kashmir division during the next 24 hours. There would be a decrease in rainfall activity from afternoon May 24.

According to Kashmir weather forecast, an independent weather observatory, upper reaches of Kashmir valley including Affarwat in the famous ski resort of Gulmarg and tourist resort of Sonamarg received some fresh light snowfall overnight resulting in drop in the temperature.

Pleasant weather conditions prevailed as sun appeared with partly cloudy sky in Srinagar and other major parts of Kashmir valley on Monday.

Tourists on the fashionable Boulevard road on the banks of Dal Lake were seen enjoying basking under the sun early in the morning.

Srinagar recorded a low temperature of 12.6 degree Celsius against the 10.2 degree Celsius on the previous night. It also received 1.2mm of rainfall till 0830hours on Monday.

Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded a low of 3.0 degree Celsius against the 2.6 degree Celsius and it also received 5.3mm of rainfall till 0830 hours Monday.

Qazigund on Srinagar-Jammu national highway recorded a low temperature of 10.7 degree Celsius against the 7.6 degree Celsius and it also received 1.6mm of rainfall till 0830hours on Monday.

Tourist resort of Pahalgam had a minimum temperature of 7.2 degree Celsius against the 4.3 degree Celsius the day before and it also received 0.8mm of rainfall till 0830hours Monday.

Kokernag recorded a low temperature of 9.3 degree Celsius against the 7.8 degree Celsius the day before, while frontier Kashmir district of Kupwara in north Kashmir had a low of 9.5 degree Celsius, the MeT office said. (Agencies)