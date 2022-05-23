Police man dies in road accident in Bandipora

SRINAGAR, May 23: A policeman died after he was hit by an oil tanker in Bandipora on Monday.

Sources said the cop identified as Farhad Ali wani was on his way to a Mosque when he was hit by an unknown oil tanker at Shadipora Payeen in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district during the wee hours on Monday leaving him grievously injured.

He was shifted to Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Science Bemina Srinagar where he succumbed to his injuries.

The policeman who had gotten married just four days ago was posted at District Police Lines Bandipora.

Police have registered a case and initiated investigations. (Agencies)