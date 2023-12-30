LG’s Mulaqaat | LG Sinha Directs Officials For Effective, Efficient And Speedy Action On Complaints And Concerns Of Citizens

JAMMU, DEC 30: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha interacted with citizens, through video conferencing during “LG’s Mulaqaat”- Live Public Grievance Hearing programme, at the Civil Secretariat.

Taking appraisal of the grievances received on JKIGRAMS, the Lt Governor directed the officials for effective, efficient and speedy action on complaints and concerns of citizens.

“It is my solemn pledge to ensure sensitive and caring government machinery at all levels to enhance overall well-being of common man,” the Lt Governor said.

He said the focus of the administration on timely delivery of services, transparent and accountable system to address complaints promptly will prepare today’s governance for tomorrow’s challenge.

“We are ensuring citizens are heard and poorest of the poor enjoy the fruits of growth and get access to a life of dignity,” the Lt Governor added.

The Lt Governor also commended the exemplary participation of youth, women, farmers, PRIs and officials in Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

Responding to the complaint of Sh Nazir Ahmad Dar from Wachi, Shopian pertaining to the completion of the work on Borewell in his locality, the Lt Governor directed the concerned officials to take a comprehensive review of optimal performance of borewells across the UT to ensure that people do not face any inconvenience in this regard.

On the grievance of complainant namely Sh Bashir Ahmed, a resident of Parnote B, Ramban regarding the shortage of teaching staff in a primary school in his village, the Lt Governor directed the School Education Department to take concrete measures for the rationalization of teachers in schools and submit a report within 15 days.

Rubaya Akhter from Kokernag, Anantnag expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor led UT administration for speedy redressal of grievance for issuance of Other Backward Class certificate in her favour.

On the issue pertaining to mobile connectivity in Behota, Doda, Deputy Commissioner Doda briefed the chair that the land has been identified for installation of mobile tower in the area. The Lt Governor directed all the District Administrations to identify the uncovered areas and ensure better communication services to the citizens.

The Lt Governor further directed the Administrative Secretaries, Deputy Commissioners and senior officials to review and monitor development projects nearing completion and ensure sufficient stock of transformers in snowbound areas.

Rehana Batul, Secretary, Public Grievances conducted the proceedings of the LG’s Mulaqaat.

Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; R K Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department; R R Swain, DGP; Administrative Secretaries; Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, SSPs, HoDs and other senior officers were present during the interaction, in person and through virtual mode.