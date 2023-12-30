PM Modi Flags Off 2nd Vande Bharat Train For Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra- New Delhi Route

Under The Leadership Of PM Modi, J&K Is Witnessing Fast-Paced Quality Infrastructure Development: LG Sinha

UTTAR PRADESH/ KATRA, DEC 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the second Vande Bharat Train for Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra- New Delhi route, today.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State, PMO joined the flag-off ceremony from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra railway station.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for dedicating new Vande Bharat Train to the Union Territory.

“Today is the historic day for J&K. The second Vande Bharat Train for Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra- New Delhi route will provide ease of travel to devotees and greater comfort for the citizens,” he said.

The Lt Governor said, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, J&K is witnessing fast-paced quality infrastructure development. Last-mile connectivity for inclusive development has also enhanced ease of living for citizens in far-flung areas, increased economic activities and livelihood opportunities, he added.

“The UT of J&K has made impressive strides to socio-economic development in the last four years.We have undertaken road and railway infrastructure projects of unprecedented magnitude and they are being implemented at an unprecedented speed. It is also a symbol of our unshakable commitment to all-round progress of the Union Territory,” the Lt Governor further added.

The Lt Governor reiterated the commitment to reach out to the last person in the last row. Under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister, we are determined and working for four pillars, four castes- poor, youth, women and farmers, who will be the architects of the developed India, he said.

He also highlighted the unprecedented growth registered in the tourism sector and shared the efforts of administration to strengthen the religious tourism circuit in the region.

“Several incredible tourist destinations of Jammu division are witnessing huge tourist influx and boost to local economy of far off-the-beaten-track. Shiv Khori Shrine Board is committed to the development of Shiv Khori Shrine. I hope Heli service from Katra to Shiv Khori will start in the coming days,” the Lt Governor said.