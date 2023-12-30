J&K | Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.6 Strikes Kupwara

Kupwara, Dec 30: An earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hit the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, said the National Centre for Seismology.

The earthquake occurred at 4:57 p.m. IST (Indian Standard Time) at a depth of 5 km.

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.6, Occurred on 30-12-2023, 16:57:41 IST, Lat: 34.43 and Long: 74.22, Depth: 5 km, Region: Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir,” the National Centre for Seismology posted on X.

No casualties were reported in the earthquake. (Agencies)