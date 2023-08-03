LG Sinha Pays Obeisance At Damdama Sahib Gurdwara

Dedicated the newly rebuilt complex under Srinagar Smart City to the devotees

SRINAGAR, Aug 3: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today paid obeisance at Damdama Sahib Gurdwara and dedicated the newly rebuilt complex to the devotees.

The sacred Gurdwara was in dilapidated condition and it was undertaken for reconstruction by Srinagar Smart City Limited in consultation with the management committee.

“Reconstruction of this spiritual heritage place is a testimony of our resolve to ensure ‘Virasat Bhi Vikas Bhi’, Heritage as well as Development,” the Lt Governor said.

The Gurdwara building has been reconstructed; roof and interiors have been redone with improved diverse facilities to the visitors.

The Lt Governor was accompanied by Junaid Azim Mattu, Mayor SMC; Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary and senior officers of police and UT administration.