Missing Army Jawan Found By Kulgam Police: ADGP Kashmir

SRINAGAR, Aug 3: Missing Army jawan Javaid Ahmad Wani has been found by Kulgam Police. Wani has been admitted to Anantnag Hospital.

The soldier, posted in the Ladakh region, was supposed to join work on Sunday but went missing on Saturday evening. His car was found abandoned at Paranhall.

Wani’s father had said his son had gone out to buy meat on Saturday evening as he was to go back to his place of posting on Sunday.

Following this, the Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a massive search operation. The police questioned a dozen of persons and examined the call details of the Army jawan.

Missing Army jawan has been recovered by Kulgam Police. Joint interrogation will start shortly after medical checkup. Further details shall follow: ADGP Kashmir, tweets Kashmir Zone Police