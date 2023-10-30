LG Sinha Interacts With People, Addresses Their Grievances During ‘LG’s Mulaqaat’ Programme

LG directs the officials to follow the values of integrity, impartiality in dealing with each case and in delivering services

SRINAGAR, Oct 30: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today interacted with the people and heard their grievances during “LG’s Mulaqaat”- Live Public Grievance Hearing programme, at the Civil Secretariat today.

While resolving the grievances of citizens, follow the values of integrity, impartiality in dealing with each case and in delivering services, the Lt Governor directed the officials.

He said the platform of ‘LG’s Mulaqaat’ also gives an opportunity to officers to strengthen the bond with the community.

“Citizens expect quality and speedy services from administration and we must be prepared for seamless service delivery while maintaining highest standard of transparency and accountability,” the Lt Governor said.

Responding to the complaint of Guroo Muzamil, a resident of Kulgam regarding the issue of the unauthorized increase in school fees and annual charges by a private school, the Lt Governor directed the Principal Secretary School Education to take strict action against such schools and keep a check on the hike in school fees.

On the complaint of Sajad Ahmad Wani pertaining to availability of Ultrasound Scan facility during night hours at District Hospital Ganderbal, the Lt Governor directed the Director Health Kashmir to constitute a monitoring team to ensure the healthcare facilities in the Hospitals are available to patients round the clock.

He also passed strict directions to the Health Department for rationalization of health manpower across the UT and to ensure that no unnecessary referrals are being made from District Hospitals. Effective measures should be made for improvement in key nutrition parameters, he added.

Responding to the grievance of Ms Jyoti Devi from Udhampur regarding grant of Inspection certificate for release of Subsidy amount against a loan under PMEGP, the Lt Governor directed the concerned department to ensure that such cases are resolved at the earliest.

Deputy Commissioner Jammu was directed to personally look into matter for appropriate redressal of the grievance of Gourav Sharma regarding functioning of Solar Lights in his village Kot Morha, Jammu.

On the sidelines of the programme, the Lt Governor directed the District Commissioners to prepare a comprehensive plan to increase literacy rate and monitoring of school dropout ratio in the districts.

He further called for replicating the best practices of Anantnag District Administration for monitoring of quality of grievance redressal. He directed the DCs, SSPs and other officers to become Ni-kshay Mitras and adopt a TB patient.

Ms Rehana Batul, Secretary, Public Grievances conducted the proceedings of the LG’s Mulaqaat.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Administrative Secretaries; Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, SSPs, HoDs and other senior officers were present, in person and through virtual mode.