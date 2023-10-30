Health Department Asks Directors To Detach All Staff Attached By Heads, Implement Transfer Orders

JAMMU, Oct 30: Health and Medical Education Department on Monday directed director health services Kashmir and Jammu, and director Family Welfare, MCH and Immunization to detach all staff attached by heads at their own level.

In an order, Under Secretary, H&ME department directed the Director, Health Services, Jammu and Director Health Services, Kashmir to detach all the staff attached by the HODs at their own level and also implement the transfers/postings orders issued by the Administrative Department in order to rationalize the staff in the interest of patient care.

“Furnish a compliance report and also furnish the list of employees who have not complied instructions/orders issued from time to time by November 1, 2023, before 12.00 noon for initiating disciplinary proceeding against them as warranted under rules, without further notice,” read the order.