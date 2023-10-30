“Will Not Spare Those Behind The Attack”, DGP Dilbag Singh After Killing Of Labourer In J&K’s Pulwama

ANANTNAG, Oct 30: Hours after a migrant labourer succumbed to his injuries after being shot by terrorists in JK’s Pulwama, DGP Dilbag Singh on Monday exuded confidence in the investigation carried out by J-K Police and said that they’ll not spare those who are behind the attack.

The migrant labourer succumbed to his injuries after being shot by terrorists in the Tumchi Nowpora area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama on Monday, police said. According to the J-K police, the deceased has been identified as Mukesh who hailed from Uttar Pradesh.

Reacting to this, DGP Singh said, “I am confident that police will identify and nab those who are involved in yesterday’s and today’s attack. We will not spare those behind the attack. The neighbouring country doesn’t like peace here in Jammu and Kashmir”. (Agencies)