LG Sinha Inaugurates Solo Exhibition Of Renowned Sculptor, Ravinder Jamwal At Birpur

Jammu, Apr 24: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha inaugurated the solo exhibition of installation and sculptures by renowned Sculptor, Shri Ravinder Jamwal at Birpur.

The Lt Governor appreciated the collection and said that Sh Jamwal’s works are iconic and the visual effects carry a superb sense of rhythm and creative expression.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor also interacted with the PRI members and emphasized on eradicating the menace of drug abuse with collective efforts of all. He also urged the PRI representatives to ensure that every eligible child is enrolled in school.