Div Com Jammu Asks DCs To Identify Land For Establishment Of Housing Colonies In Districts

JAMMU, Apr 24: Divisional Commissioner, Ramesh Kumar on Monday directed Deputy Commissioners of Jammu division to identify suitable land for development of Housing Colonies in their respective districts.

He issued these directions while chairing a video conferencing meeting with DCs and concerned officers convened to review the progress achieved in this regard so far.

The Deputy Commissioners apprised about the status of land identification and other preliminary procedures initiated for establishment of Housing colonies in their respective districts.

It was informed that some districts have already transferred the land to the Housing Board for development of Housing colonies, while other DCs were directed to expedite the process and transfer the land identified for the purpose.

Div Com directed the Managing Director Housing Board to conduct joint visits at the already identified land to check feasibility of land patches.

Meanwhile, the Div Com asked DC Jammu and Samba to expedite the progress on demarcation of JDA land.

The meeting was attended by Vice Chairman JDA, Pankaj Magotra; MD Housing Board, Shabir Hussain; Assistant Commissioner Central, Pritam Lal Thappa and other concerned officers while Deputy Commissioners alongwith ACRs participated in the meeting through video conferencing.