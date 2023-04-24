LG Sinha Reviews Implementation Of Jal Jeevan Mission And SBM-G With Senior Officials

JAMMU, Apr 24: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a review meeting on Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) and Swachh Bharat Mission-Gramin (SBM-G) today at Raj Bhawan.

Sh Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Union Secretary of Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, (DDWS) in Ministry of Jal Shakti, Vini Mahajan; Principal Secretary, Jal Shakti Department, Shaleen Kabra, along with other officers attended the meeting.

The Lt Governor appraised the district-wise status of ongoing and completed works under Jal Jeevan Mission across J&K UT, and discussed the quarterly action plans for coverage of Household Tap Connections and the community mobilization in implementation of JJM.

The chair was briefed on the various important components of the Jal Jeevan Mission including status of tendering/allotment of works, procurements, financial requirements under JKIDFC & JJM, Water Quality Monitoring & Surveillance, NABL Accreditation of District Level Laboratories, Slow Sand Filtration Plants etc.

Discussions were also held on SBM-G. The chair was briefed about progress in construction of Community Sanitary Complexes, targets for ODF Plus villages and Solid Waste Management. The Lt Governor observed that community participation is key to speedy implementation and JJM & SBM (G) should become a Jan Andolan with the help of PRIs and Citizens.