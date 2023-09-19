LG Sinha Inaugurates And Lays Foundation Stones For Various Development Projects In Ganderbal

Dedicated VIKALP- Venture Incubation and Knowledge Application Launchpad at GDC Ganderbal to aspiring Youth

GANDERBAL, Sept 19: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today inaugurated and laid foundation stones for various development projects in Ganderbal district.

Addressing a huge gathering at Qamaria Stadium, the Lt Governor congratulated the District Administration, public representatives and the people of Ganderbal.

J&K is witnessing a new revolution in infrastructure development. Several projects, pending for more than a decade have been completed and dedicated to the people today, he said.

“Fast-paced development in last four years and unprecedented investments in modern infrastructure is shaping economic growth trajectory of Jammu Kashmir and fueling aspiration of the people,” the Lt Governor said.

Prior to 2019, delay was a norm. Now, speedy completion of projects is topmost priority of the administration. We have completed 1500 such projects across the UT which was pending for 5 to 20 years, he said.

The Lt Governor reiterated the commitment of the UT Administration to remove developmental gaps of several decades to ensure ease of living for citizens.

Ganderbal was neglected for too long after it became a separate district. When the country was moving forward towards progress, the people here were deprived of basic facilities. The projects like Bus Terminal Complex at Beehama inaugurated today should have been completed a decade ago, the Lt Governor said.

He said the UT Administration has taken several pro-active measures to focus on developmental issues and give a special push through large spectrum of economic activity and issues related to diverse areas are being addressed on priority.

We are also making dedicated efforts to tap the growth potential of Ganderbal in tourism sector. Sonmarg is now on the global tourism map and the increased tourist influx has given a boost to the local economy, the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor congratulated the District Administration Ganderbal and the public representatives for making remarkable progress in the diverse fields.

He also commended the local Administration for its efforts in employment sector and for reducing the male-female literacy gap.

Increased female literacy will be a force multiplier in pushing forward the socio-economic development of J&K UT. It is heartening to see progress in youth entrepreneurship and Self Help Groups, the Lt Governor said.

Dedicating the VIKALP- Venture Incubation and Knowledge Application Launchpad centre at Government Degree College to aspiring Youth of the District, the Lt Governor said the Centre will provide potential entrepreneurs a conducive environment for idea incubation, business development and innovation.

I am also confident the beneficial impact of entrepreneurial activities on society will be manifold, he said.

The Lt Governor called upon the people of Ganderbal to not get misled by those elements who are trying to create disruption in peace and development process.

Today the development is not confined to a select few. Recruitments are being made only on merit and in a transparent manner. We are initiating the process of recruitment soon and the vacant posts will be filled in the coming six months, he said.

The Lt Governor impressed on the district officials and public representatives to ensure the effective implementation of schemes like PM Vishwakarma and Ayushman Bhav. He also called upon every section of the society, especially the youth to actively participate in Gandhi Jayanti celebration events.

The Lt Governor felicitated the outstanding students and the citizens for their exemplary contributions in their respective fields. He also interacted with the locals present there and listened to their demands and issues.

Coffee table books on Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2023 and Mashal-e-Gash were also released.

Earlier, the Lt Governor inaugurated various projects at Government Degree College Ganderbal including 12 classroom additional accommodation, Multipurpose Hall, Gym cum Health Centre and VIKALP- Venture Incubation and Knowledge Application Launchpad. He laid the foundation stone for 50-bedded Hostel for Girls at GDC Ganderbal and released a booklet on VIKALP Incubation Policy.

The various projects inaugurated by the Lt Governor today include – Bus Terminal Complex at Beehama, Ganderbal; Cafeteria MC Ganderbal; Sind View Point and Amrit Sarovar Beautification at Beehama. He also laid the beautification of area around Clock Tower Ganderbal.

The projects of Jal Shakti Department worth Rs 13.50 crore inaugurated by Lt Governor were MGD WTP Ganderbal town; Water Supply Schemes for Ganderbal town (Phase II), Kurag Daragpora, Gogjigund Malikpora and Aug Mammer.

Nuzhat Ishfaq, DDC Chairperson Ganderbal; Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Vijay Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Shyambir, Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal; Sujit Kumar, DIG CKR Srinagar; Adv Altaf, President Municipal Council Ganderbal, PRI members and senior officers were present.