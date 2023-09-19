LG Sinha Reviews Development Activities, Implementation Of Central And UT Schemes In Ganderbal

SRINAGAR, Sept 19: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today chaired a meeting to review the development progress of district Ganderbal.

The Lt Governor took stock of ongoing works and implementation of Central and UT Schemes in Ganderbal District.

Private players are key stakeholders in the economic growth of any region, the Lt Governor observed. He asked the district administration to facilitate the potential investors through the Industry Help Centre and provide assistance to the locals in setting up Cold storage facilities.

On the progress under various youth-oriented and employment generation schemes, the Lt Governor directed the officers to ensure that the youth of the district are engaged with the self-employment and livelihood generation schemes and programmes of the government.

A comprehensive District Employment Plan should be implemented, he said.

Tourism is an important sector for the economic growth of the local people. Every possibility should be explored to make Sonamarg accessible to tourists throughout the year, the Lt Governor said.

He said the effective implementation of the Holistic Agriculture Development Program and promotion of Cooperatives will prove to be a key factor in bringing prosperity in the lives of farming families.

The Lt Governor appraised the functioning and activities being conducted at the Atal Tinkering labs in the district and directed for extension of necessary support to students.

The Lt Governor directed the administration and health functionaries to chalk out an action plan and work on a mission mode for Tuberculosis-free Ganderbal.

He also issued directions for the successful implementation of Ayushman Bhav Campaign and PM Vishwakarma Scheme.

Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Sh Shyambir gave an overview of the development activities and progress registered under various schemes and programmes including Kisan Sampark Abhiyaan, ODOP Ganderbal (Willow wicker), District Industries Centre Ganderbal etc.

The meeting was attended by Nuzhat Ishfaq, DDC Chairperson Ganderbal; Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Sh Vijay Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and other senior officers.